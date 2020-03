WW2 RT @JustJared: Willow Smith will spend 24 hours in a box to express her battle with anxiety: https://t.co/TqwbaebJhU 42 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Willow Smith Is Going to Spend 24 Hours in a Box to Express Her Anxiety https://t.co/0kky2u3MEw https://t.co/IwJodnsnVM 55 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Willow Smith Is Going to Spend 24 Hours in a Box to Express Her Anxiety https://t.co/khNkek6KVL https://t.co/cztKcGAPoz 55 minutes ago Global Connect+ Willow Smith Is Going to Spend 24 Hours in a Box to Express Her Anxiety https://t.co/HUp5jWKEnP https://t.co/Usm6B4tVDG 55 minutes ago JustJared.com Willow Smith will spend 24 hours in a box to express her battle with anxiety: https://t.co/TqwbaebJhU 1 hour ago Robert Rand They will spend three hours in each emotion and do not plan to speak, although, Smith said, “We might grunt or scre… https://t.co/7TkbSmliEa 7 hours ago