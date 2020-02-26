Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How a bar full of people in SF convinced me to love/kinda hate 'The Bachelor'

How a bar full of people in SF convinced me to love/kinda hate 'The Bachelor'

SFGate Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
No one knew what was going to happen on the finale of the 24th season of The Bachelor. Especially me.

On Monday night, I saw my very first episode of The Bachelor. Then on Tuesday, I watched the season finale at a rowdy viewing party at the San Francisco Athletic Club.

You could say the goal of this story is to learn about love, the hard way.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate [Video]Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate

Last night, the penultimate episode of Peter Weber’s “Bachelor” season aired, and it was certifiably nuts. the second of the two remaining contestants — 23-year-old Madison Prewett —..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:11Published

iBar access at The Honda Classic changing [Video]iBar access at The Honda Classic changing

If you are used to going to the iBar after the festivities each day at the Honda Classic you&apos;re going to have to make different plans. The iBar is the traditional way many people attending..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iim4nii

im4ni RT @iamqweenstorm: a message for someone: you better fucking create. so many people are inspired by you and your work so please don’t give… 2 seconds ago

NpcVersteeg

NPC Versteeg RT @PMztr: @RT_com He is full of energy to be the PM for the next phase of our downfall into being a wheel in the works of the EU, absolute… 4 seconds ago

tim_kadlec

Hank Mardukas RT @tonyposton: As people prepare for possible event cancelations, stock up on essentials and cancel travel, I want to send a reminder to e… 4 seconds ago

Commie_memes

Chris (Joe Biden has Dementia)🌹 @byzantine343 @Politics_Polls @MasonDixonPoll @Telemundo I think it depends on how poor Biden is during the debate,… https://t.co/9AjhM5HAJk 7 seconds ago

MIFStar

M* RT @sianreed93: @winyeemichelle I went to my fave Chinese restaurant last week, usually full every night, only 3 tables including us. The r… 9 seconds ago

Meagenprindle

Meagen Prindle RT @deathoftheparty: you’ve probably heard this already but just a reminder: the people telling you Bernie has no shot anymore are the same… 13 seconds ago

StevenErick1976

Steven Erickson-Charles @ShermEstes @Eiggam5955 I have had my azz chewed by those people for over a year. They need to adjust their attitud… https://t.co/sZjYb57dC1 14 seconds ago

JanisDauer

Janis Dauer ✍️ RT @JuddLegum: There is going to be a lot to keep track of in the coming days. People in power need to be held accountable. My newsletter… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.