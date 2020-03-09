Global  

Cillian Murphy Originally Auditioned To Play Batman for Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins'!

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Cillian Murphy took a trip down memory lane while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (March 10). The 43-year-old actor was asked by Seth about originally auditioning to play Batman for Christopher Nolan‘s Batman Begins in 2005. Christian Bale ended up with the role while Cillian still starred in [...]
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In

Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II" 02:42

 Actors Millicent Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou tell stories of working on the set of "A Quiet Place: Part II." The two go on to reveal that co-star Cillian Murphy wanted to be cast in the film so badly that he was willing to reach out to director/writer John Krasinski himself. BUILD is a live interview...

