Cillian Murphy Originally Auditioned To Play Batman for Christopher Nolan's 'Batman Begins'!

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published Cillian Murphy Almost Sent An Email To John Krasinski To Get Cast In "A Quiet Place: Part II" 02:42 Actors Millicent Simmonds and Djimon Hounsou tell stories of working on the set of "A Quiet Place: Part II." The two go on to reveal that co-star Cillian Murphy wanted to be cast in the film so badly that he was willing to reach out to director/writer John Krasinski himself. BUILD is a live interview...