Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 41st season of Survivor has been delayed due to Coronavirus concerns. “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” a CBS spokesperson [...] 👓 View full article