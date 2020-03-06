Global  

Limbaugh: Coronavirus ‘Accomplishing Everything Every Enemy of Donald Trump’ Wants, Media Coverage ‘Gleeful’

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
*Rush Limbaugh* today accused the media of being "gleeful" in its coverage of coronavirus, saying the virus is "accomplishing everything" President *Donald Trump's* enemies have hoped for.
News video: AXIOS on HBO 2x03 - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus

AXIOS on HBO 2x03 - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus 01:24

 AXIOS on HBO - Donald Trump Jr. on Coronavirus (Season 3 Episode 2 Clip) - HBO Donald Trump Jr. addresses his recent comments around coronavirus. #HBO #AxiosOnHBO Known for delivering news, coverage, and insight with a distinctive brand of smart brevity, Axios on HBO helps viewers better...

