The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Opens Up About When & How Her Breakup With Peter Weber Happened

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Hannah Ann Sluss went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and opened up about her breakup with Peter Weber. The 23-year-old model, who ended up engaged to the pilot on the season finale of The Bachelor before they ended their relationship, spoke to Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about the details of their split. “[The [...]
