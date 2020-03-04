The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Opens Up About When & How Her Breakup With Peter Weber Happened
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Hannah Ann Sluss went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and opened up about her breakup with Peter Weber. The 23-year-old model, who ended up engaged to the pilot on the season finale of The Bachelor before they ended their relationship, spoke to Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about the details of their split. “[The [...]
It's Bachelor finale time! We're talking part 1 of the Bachelor season finale, and we have lots to say! We discuss Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter's family, Barb's breakdown, our predictions for who gets Peter's final rose, and more. Did you watch this week's episode? Are you team Hannah Ann or...