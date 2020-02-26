Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case

Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case

FOXNews.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's legal troubles are far from over.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence 02:47

 Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Azari discusses the Harvey Weinstein convictions [Video]Sara Azari discusses the Harvey Weinstein convictions

Famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual assault in what is widely regarded as the central criminal case in the #MeToo movement. What does his conviction..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 08:32Published

Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future [Video]Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future

On March 11th the sentence for Harvey Weinstein will be revealed in New York, but there’s so much more bad news for the disgraced movie mogul.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Tweets about this

NLuafutu1

N Luafutu RT @NevadaElJefe: Harvey Weinstein Gets Massive Jail Sentence For Rape, Sexual Assault WTF! Looks like he got what he deserved! Now let's… 35 seconds ago

Gander_News_g1

Latest News from Gander Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case… https://t.co/D8ER5Ma1sZ 3 minutes ago

foxnewsaler2day

Fox News Alert Today Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case Follow the… https://t.co/wWClc57q0H 3 minutes ago

urokiamok

Yippyskippy RT @mondolopez2: 🇺🇸Weinstein - 23 years🇺🇸 "..Weinstein spoke from a wheelchair at the defense table, comparing the #MeToo movement to McCar… 4 minutes ago

Dipak___Z

ᴍʀ. ᴊɪᴍᴍʏ's 🛢💱 Harvey Weinstein sentence: What it means for his family and what's next in the California criminal case… https://t.co/qwUepdX0G6 4 minutes ago

YoursTrulyTammy

Tammy The Caregiver Here's what Harvey Weinstein said in court before his 23-year sentence - CNN https://t.co/vCDQhLJzHW 7 minutes ago

5_D

5-D presents BYOV FEST 3/15 at Upside! RT @DMRHerbs: Here's what Harvey Weinstein said in court before his 23-year sentence https://t.co/c9VA70LtF4 7 minutes ago

AmazingRanger83

Ranger On Point Do you think this predator thought of his kids when he was having his way with all his victims..he only thinks of o… https://t.co/UhZuas1V1F 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.