'Masked Singer' Sends Bear Home - See Who Was Under The Mask Here!

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The first contestant in Group C has been sent home on The Masked Singer! Tonight, (March 11), the last group of masked celebs hit the stage to perform, and one was just sent home. Judges Robin Thicke,Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger watched and guessed who was behind the mask for all the costumes [...]
