Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison, Must Register As Sex Offender

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison, Must Register As Sex Offender 02:36

 Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to..

CelesteWalther

CelesteWalther RT @TIMESUPNOW: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his February conviction of criminal sexual act in t… 8 seconds ago

molliesagronk

gutterslut69 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for***crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul… 11 seconds ago

lykkelas

internet sheriff RT @Froskurinn: Harvey Winestain sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape conviction. https://t.co/X4OCsgItae 13 seconds ago

DatMane_Tay

Axel Foley 🎯 RT @BhadDhad: harvey weinstein is 67 and they sentenced him 23 years in prison... https://t.co/7W73q5ctxE 14 seconds ago

conservativme

conservativme RT @Education4Libs: BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. And Hillary has already expressed her sadne… 14 seconds ago

ShannonMagee10

Shannon Magee RT @MiraSorvino: 23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally… 16 seconds ago

NowhatimsayinG

Brandon B RT @THR: Breaking: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison https://t.co/uBNHgSKtTi 18 seconds ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison https://t.co/lwbN03ziFf 18 seconds ago

