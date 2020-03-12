Global  

BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests Positive

SOHH Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests PositiveThe NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to suspend games as a result of the growing coronavirus spread. Big Facts According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the league isn’t taking any chances. As of Wednesday night, NBA games are expected to be suspended. High-Key Details The announcement comes […]

The post BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests Positive appeared first on .
News video: NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:18

 Don Bell reports.

