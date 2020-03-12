BREAKING: NBA Suspends Entire Season After Coronavirus Outbreak + Utah Jazz Star Tests Positive

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to suspend games as a result of the growing coronavirus spread. Big Facts According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the league isn’t taking any chances. As of Wednesday night, NBA games are expected to be suspended. High-Key Details The announcement comes […]



The NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to suspend games as a result of the growing coronavirus spread. Big Facts According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the league isn't taking any chances. As of Wednesday night, NBA games are expected to be suspended. High-Key Details The announcement comes […]


