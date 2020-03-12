Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Hollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making headlines for the wrong reason this week. New reports claim the high-profile entertainers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Big Facts According to reports, the pair were filming a movie based on music icon Elvis Presley. During production, they tested positive for the global virus. Tom’s […]
The post Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus appeared first on .