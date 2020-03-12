Global  

Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

SOHH Thursday, 12 March 2020
Hollywood Superstar Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronavirusHollywood superstars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making headlines for the wrong reason this week. New reports claim the high-profile entertainers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Big Facts According to reports, the pair were filming a movie based on music icon Elvis Presley. During production, they tested positive for the global virus. Tom’s […]

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks says they both started feeling tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills and fever.

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

Actor Tom Hanks has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus while working on an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday...
