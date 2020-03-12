Global  

Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020
Chet Hanks knows parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are fighters through and through. After the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife of...
News video: Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks Says He and Wife Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Australia 00:43

 Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19

Hanks says they both started feeling tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills and fever.

Celebs React to Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to the shocking news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus. The actors...
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Tom Hanks took to his social media pages and announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Aphrodi_Tee_

C7H8💫👑 RT @enews: Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/33lRsqCywW 50 seconds ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/2as25RHJvc… https://t.co/pXe3Akv3cA 5 minutes ago

AccesoTotalAZ

Acceso Total Arizona Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/2zkff3rZKt https://t.co/E3OgTKjecN 5 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are "Not Worried" About Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/uPg1FoQY2P 8 minutes ago

