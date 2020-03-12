Global  

Homeland Security Clarifies Donald Trump's Travel Ban Rules From Europe To US

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Earlier tonight (March 11), President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the status of coronavirus in the United States. During his speech, the President revealed that there is a travel ban from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. “Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” he shared. [...]
President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S.

President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S. 09:37

 The U.K. is excluded from the ban.

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

How will American Airlines be affected by European travel limits?

The airline industry was thrust into a state of confusion Wednesday night over new guidance from the U.S. government limiting European travel in response to the...
Coronavirus latest: Trump suspends travel from Europe's Schengen countries

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus...
