Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Don Lemon and John Kasich Get Into a Full-on Shouting Match Over Trump’s Oval Office Speech

WATCH: Don Lemon and John Kasich Get Into a Full-on Shouting Match Over Trump’s Oval Office Speech

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CNN's Don Lemon and former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich threw down Wednesday night in a heated battle over President Donald Trump's address to the nation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's Speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘It’s Here’: NY Governor Cuomo Dismisses Trump Labeling Coronavirus ‘Foreign’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN following President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on coronavirus, and questioned the president’s fixation...
Mediaite

Dow Futures Plummet After Trump’s Oval Office Address

President Donald Trump was undoubtedly hoping to instill calm among investors with his Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday night — during which he...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

lawG3

Effintime2work RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Don Lemon and John Kasich Get Into a Full-on Shouting Match Over Trump's Oval Office Speech https://t.co/6GN0UIx72K 16 seconds ago

lseeburr

anamatopoeia RT @orlandomicki: WATCH: Don Lemon and John Kasich Get Into a Full-on Shouting Match Over Trump's Oval Office Speech https://t.co/TpdT0o6Kv… 14 minutes ago

JpcCoffey

CoffeyJPC 🇺🇸 @KristineSheftel CNN is not a news network. It’s a left wing propaganda machine. They are lunatics. https://t.co/5WDR0q7Zf9 15 minutes ago

orlandomicki

micki ⭐️⭐️⭐️(Text TRUMP to 88022) WATCH: Don Lemon and John Kasich Get Into a Full-on Shouting Match Over Trump's Oval Office Speech https://t.co/TpdT0o6Kvg via @mediaite 19 minutes ago

2hellwevil

2HELLwithEVIL RT @LibsR5150: RT this- >> Don Lemon disagrees with John Kasich on Trump's national speech about t... https://t.co/siSdmGbwUP via @YouTube 37 minutes ago

LibsR5150

WIZARDNECK-II RT this- >> Don Lemon disagrees with John Kasich on Trump's national speech about t... https://t.co/siSdmGbwUP via @YouTube 42 minutes ago

sooseeadams

Susie Q 🇺🇸❌ Don Lemon disagrees with John Kasich on Trump's national speech about t... https://t.co/hIvbqmMe9X via @YouTube 46 minutes ago

mejay227

Mary Bailey No matter what Republicans will carry water for this UNFIT, corrupt squatter in the WH..and if people die oh well..… https://t.co/WL9i2KuuiR 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.