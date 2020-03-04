Global  

CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Trump’s Labeling of Corona as ‘Foreign’ Virus: ‘Smacking of Xenophobia’

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CNN's Jim Acosta calls out Trump's European travel ban, labeling of COVID-19 as 'foreign' virus: It is going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.'
