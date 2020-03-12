Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Netizens react to Tom Hanks' coronavirus news

Netizens react to Tom Hanks' coronavirus news

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and that his wife Rita Wilson too has been diagnosed with the same. In a lengthy post the 63-year-old actor revealed that he and his wife were down with fever during their Australia stay, where is set to shoot for his next film based on the life of Elvis Presley. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Tom Hanks had shared on Instagram.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:28

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (March 12) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks announced Wednesday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to the shocking news that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus. The actors...
Just Jared

Chet Hanks Updates Fans On Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson After They Test Positive For Coronavirus

Chet Hanks filmed a video update for fans of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, just a few hours after it was revealed they had tested positive for...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Netizens react to Tom Hanks’ coronavirus news https://t.co/931WFalco4 https://t.co/nRuVQkFxh6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.