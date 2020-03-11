Emily Blunt wanted to be a pop star

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Actress Emily Blunt says veteran star Judi Dench talked her out of becoming a pop star. During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Blunt revealed that she wanted to be a pop star, reports eonline.com. "I could have been Britney (Spears)," she joked, noting that her dreams were short-lived because of one minor detail. "I...
