Sonali Bendre reminisces 25 years of 'Bombay' with 'Humma Humma' song

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sharing the video of AR Rahman's iconic song 'Humma Humma', actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday celebrated 25 years of the classic film 'Bombay.' Bendre took to Twitter to share a short video of the song in which she made a special appearance for the film. Bendre completed the tweet with hashtags of "#Throwback #TheHummaSong...
