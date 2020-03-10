Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story from the 'Serendipity' Premiere in 2001

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story from the 'Serendipity' Premiere in 2001

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale is opening up about a horrific experience she had while working with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the 2001 movie Serendipity. In an Instagram post that was published on the same day Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes, Kate revealed the verbal and emotional abuse that she suffered [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence

Harvey Weinstein Set To Learn His Sentence 02:47

 Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today in Lower Manhattan following his conviction on third degree rape and criminal sex act charges. This comes as new documents are unsealed in the case. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:51Published

Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing [Video]Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Celebrities have reacted react to Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Once Wrote 'Jen Aniston Should Be Killed' in an Email to a Reporter

Harvey Weinstein once wrote an email to a reporter that contained the phrase “Jen Aniston should be killed.” Apparently, in an email on October 31, 2017,...
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.