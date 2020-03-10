Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Declares This 'Bachelor' Contestant Was Her Favorite

Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Declares This 'Bachelor' Contestant Was Her Favorite

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Barbara Weber had a favorite on The Bachelor this season – and it wasn’t Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss. The mom of pilot Peter Weber revealed that it was actually Kelley Flanagan was her fave. Just after Kelley shared a post on her Instagram about the final show, Barbara was seen commenting on it, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate

Writing on 'Bachelor' contestant's hand sparks social media debate 01:11

 Last night, the penultimate episode of Peter Weber’s “Bachelor” season aired, and it was certifiably nuts. the second of the two remaining contestants — 23-year-old Madison Prewett — literally walked off the show. However, shortly before Prewett dipped, viewers were able to catch a glimpse...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Recap: Bring Her HOME & Madison Leaves (Again) | The Bach Chat 🌹

It's Bachelor finale time! We're talking part 1 of the Bachelor season finale, and we have lots to say! We discuss Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter's family, Barb's breakdown, our predictions for..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:43Published

'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News

Peter Weber prepares to propose to his remaining finalist when Tuesday's pre-taped portion of the ABC reality series continues.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' exec comments on Peter Weber's mom's controversial behavior: 'This was truly a little bit scary'

Just when you think you have the "Bachelor" all figured out, Peter Weber's mom Barbara set new limits.
FOXNews.com

Peter Weber's Mom Picks a Shocking Fight With Madison Prewett on The Bachelor Finale

Barbra Weber has spoken. Throughout Tuesday night's The Bachelor finale, fans were made aware of just how unenthusiastic Peter Weber's mom was about him...
E! Online


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Bachelor Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Declares This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/7nkiF50Tod 21 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Bachelor Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Declares This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/7nkiF50Tod 24 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Declares This 'Bachelor' Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/6OSdOkzxUV via @JustJared 25 minutes ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Peter Weber's mom revealed who her favorite on The Bachelor really was https://t.co/8VPHZYxKv6 38 minutes ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Peter Weber & # 039; & # 039; s mom Barbara declares this & # 039; Bachelor & # 039; The contestant was her favorit… https://t.co/0R5opB61Un 40 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Declares This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/n0BHiHy20m https://t.co/f05fvJjqCq 50 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Declares This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/5qQXX8pHMi https://t.co/5o4wAwgwPE 50 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Declares This ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Was Her Favorite https://t.co/mL8lJnzXlI https://t.co/hpTjlENz7C 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.