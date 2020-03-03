Mark Cuban Will Make Sure His Hourly-Wage Workers Get Paid Leave During Coronavirus Outbreak

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The main concern on Mark Cuban‘s mind right now amid the NBA’s suspension of all games during the Coronavirus outbreak is how hourly-wage workers are going to survive. The 61-year-old Shark Tank entrepreneur, who is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, says he’ll make sure the people who work for his team are [...] 👓 View full article

