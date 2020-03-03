Global  

Mark Cuban Will Make Sure His Hourly-Wage Workers Get Paid Leave During Coronavirus Outbreak

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The main concern on Mark Cuban‘s mind right now amid the NBA’s suspension of all games during the Coronavirus outbreak is how hourly-wage workers are going to survive. The 61-year-old Shark Tank entrepreneur, who is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, says he’ll make sure the people who work for his team are [...]
