Aamir Khan's 55th birthday celebrations could be a little different this year

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Every year, Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday with the media at his Bandra home. The cake-cutting is followed by a Q&A session. The superstar, who turns 55 on March 14, is busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Looks like it will be a working birthday unless Mr. Perfectionist is planning to ring in his big day tomorrow...
Aamir Khan to have a working birthday

Aamir Khan has been quite busy with the shooting schedules for his upcoming movie and it looks like the actor will be having a working birthday this year.
