South Indian actor Shaji Thilakan passes away at the age of 55 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Well-known South Indian actor and the son of late veteran actor Thilakan breathes his last in Kochi at the age of 55. He is survived by wife Indira Shaji and daughter Abhirami. This shocking news will surely be a setback for all his fans and admirers.



Ganesh Olikkara took to his Facebook account and wrote a long post for...

