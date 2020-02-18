Global  

Kalla Sohna Hai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana define true love in first poster

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to come up with a love song, titled Kalla Sohna Hai.

The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and its music is given by Rajat Nagpal. On Thursday, Asim took to social media to drop the first official poster of the song. In the poster, Asim and Himanshi are looking madly...
