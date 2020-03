Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Ek Tha Raji Ek Thi Rani actor Siddhant Karnik, who was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad met Megha Gupta in 2015 and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in August 2016. However, reports of trouble in their relationship surfaced in 2019. They later decided to live separately and soon announced their separation. Now, in... 👓 View full article