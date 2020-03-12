Global  

H'wood reacts to Tom Hanks' coronavirus news

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks' shocking announcement revealing that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with Coronavirus earlier in the day. The actor, who was in Australia took to social media to share the news saw several Hollywood celebs react to it.
News video: Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks, wife test positive for coronavirus 00:55

 Actor Tom Hanks said on Thursday (March 12) that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

Tim Allen among stars reacting to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson coronavirus news

Tom Hanks’s Toy Story co-star Tim Allen has joked that he should have made him wear Buzz Lightyear’s space suits for protection from coronavirus.
Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus Infections

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night.
