RALPH TV Share Scuzzed Up Indie Pop Jammer 'Maybe That's Why' Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The visuals have a distorted 80s feel...



South coast indie outfit *RALPH TV* are back with their new single.



The Brighton band match literate indie pop to some scuzzed up production, adding a lo-fi feel to their melodic perfection.



Deeply eccentric yet overwhelmingly charming, RALPH TV return with new oddball pop teaser 'Maybe That's Why'.



Out now, it seems to reference the likes of Prefab Sprout or Aztec Camera, while adding something unique to 2020.



At times reminiscent of psych-pop voyager Connon Mockasin, it's warped, woozy feel continues in the visuals.



The video has a distorted 80s feel, perfectly in keeping with the band's aesthetic.



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The visuals have a distorted 80s feel...South coast indie outfit *RALPH TV* are back with their new single.The Brighton band match literate indie pop to some scuzzed up production, adding a lo-fi feel to their melodic perfection.Deeply eccentric yet overwhelmingly charming, RALPH TV return with new oddball pop teaser 'Maybe That's Why'.Out now, it seems to reference the likes of Prefab Sprout or Aztec Camera, while adding something unique to 2020.At times reminiscent of psych-pop voyager Connon Mockasin, it's warped, woozy feel continues in the visuals.The video has a distorted 80s feel, perfectly in keeping with the band's aesthetic.Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this