Watch: Blueface Calls Out Tekashi 6ix9ine + Says He’d Still Smash Rihanna Even If She Had Coronavirus Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

West Coast rapper Blueface has plenty on his mind these days. The rap entertainer recently pulled through “The Cruz Show” to dish on everything from getting wild hook-ups to his feelings about jailed rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s upcoming prison release. Watch and comment below!



