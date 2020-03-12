Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Presley Gerber Is Over the "Hate" He's Getting for His Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber Is Over the "Hate" He's Getting for His Face Tattoo

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Presley Gerber has another message for his haters. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old model addressed the backlash he has been receiving following his face tattoo. Taking to Instagram, Cindy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Presley Gerber: People 'love to hate' me now I have a face tattoo


ContactMusic

Presley Gerber fires back at critics of his face tattoo, compares ink to cosmetic surgery

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford, is once again defending his decision to get a face tattoo from online critics. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/bNG7GjBRHf Presley Gerber has words for his haters! The 20-year-old, who recently cleared all but two… https://t.co/AEEvB29tUd 53 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@PresleyGerber is proud of his tattoos and will continue to fend off the haters! Click here to read more-- https://t.co/fYl2… 1 hour ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife Presley Gerber Lashes Out Over Hate From His ‘Little Face Tattoo’ & Compares It To Changing ‘Genders’! – Perez Hilt… https://t.co/CE36Nyxz9g 1 hour ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@PresleyGerber has no shame when it comes to his face tattoos. https://t.co/VvstO8tKYe 2 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Presley Gerber Lashes Out Over Hate From His 'Little Face Tattoo' & Compares It To Changing 'Genders'! - https://t.co/7BxrHYLqia 2 hours ago

OfficialNews230

News230 Presley Gerber Lashes Out Over Hate From His ‘Little Face Tattoo’ & Compares It To Changing ‘Genders’!… https://t.co/ITu0wXGy6d 2 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News Presley Gerber Lashes Out Over Hate From His ‘Little Face Tattoo’ & Compares It To Changing ‘Genders’!… https://t.co/1W64Z2RLI8 2 hours ago

SallyRFranklin

Sally Franklin RT @etnow: "A lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything...but I get a litt… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.