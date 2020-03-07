Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Heughan Says He Was 'Very Nervous' To Punch Vin Diesel in 'Bloodshot'

Sam Heughan Says He Was 'Very Nervous' To Punch Vin Diesel in 'Bloodshot'

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sam Heughan is dishing about working with Vin Diesel while filming their new movie, Bloodshot! While making an appearance alongside Emily Blunt on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night (March 11), the 39-year-old Outlander star said he was “very nervous” to film his fighting scenes with Vin. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloodshot Cast Interview: A New Kind of Superhero Movie

Bloodshot Cast Interview: A New Kind of Superhero Movie 07:20

 What makes Bloodshot such a badass? We asked Vin Diesel! Join Phoebe as she talks to Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris about their upcoming film "Bloodshot" and Valiant Comics' cinematic universe! Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vin Diesel teases 'big surprise' for F9 [Video]Vin Diesel teases 'big surprise' for F9

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel has teased a "big surprise" for fans in 'F9'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot' [Video]Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel talks about his twisty action movie "Bloodshot", revealing co-star Guy Pearce's role in "Memento" helped them understand the film's time-bending concepts. Plus, the actor says his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Heughan Liked Getting To Fight Vin Diesel in 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez step out for the photo call of their new film, Bloodshot, held at The London Hotel on Friday (March 6) in West Hollywood, Calif. The...
Just Jared

Sam Heughan Joins Eiza Gonzalez & Vin Diesel at 'Bloodshot' LA Premiere

Sam Heughan, Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez are looking pumped to premiere their new film! The three stars were all in attendance at the premiere of Bloodshot on...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeintheMist

Marie in the Mist Sam Heughan Says He Was 'Very Nervous' To Punch Vin Diesel in 'Bloodshot' https://t.co/KbaLwBAXUf 4 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Sam Heughan Says He Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Punch Vin Diesel in ‘Bloodshot’ https://t.co/1aohFXXCGC 18 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Sam Heughan Says He Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Punch Vin Diesel in ‘Bloodshot’ https://t.co/eO1bJh4Rtr 19 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Sam Heughan Says He Was ‘Very Nervous’ To Punch Vin Diesel in ‘Bloodshot’ https://t.co/Z8ECTfWhAX 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.