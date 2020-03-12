Global  

Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Fear the Walking Dead‘s Jenna Elfman is a practicing Scientologist and despite the controversy surrounding the religion, she’s not here for it. “The controversy is boring,” the 48-year-old actress revealed the Us Weekly. “It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.” She added that the Church of Scientology [...]
