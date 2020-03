The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) announced on Thursday it was canceling Juno Week in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, set to begin tonight, including the Juno Awards on Sunday night.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Meet Your 2020 JUNO Award Nominees The nominations for the 49th annual JUNO awards are out! Singer Alessia Cara is set to host the ceremony on March 15, and leads with six nominations. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:10Published on January 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Juno Awards cancelled over coronavirus concerns The Juno Awards, Canada's most prominent music awards, have been cancelled in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



Juno Awards cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic Amid concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19, the Juno Awards will not go ahead in Saskatoon.

CTV News 3 hours ago





Tweets about this