Donovan Mitchell Has with Coronavirus, Second Utah Jazz Player to Be Diagnosed
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the Coronavirus after his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert was also diagnosed. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted about the news, writing, “Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the [...]
An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. A Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris Santos RT @SportsCentre: JUST IN: #Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, hours after teammate Rudy Gobert was diagnosed wit… 45 seconds ago
Pat ひ RT @KingTrillaX: If Donovan Mitchell the first Black person with the CoronaVirus, does that mean he just made history? https://t.co/JBKiAqC… 56 seconds ago
Ólayiwómolué RT @threevincenzo: Nobody:
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the hospital with coronavirus: https://t.co/KuHB20gtVq 1 minute ago
☀️angie.☀️ RT @HipHopWired: Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Diagnosed With Coronavirus, NBA Twitter Fries Rudy Gobert https://t.co/QZDsv63UdM Photo: G… 2 minutes ago