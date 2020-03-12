Donovan Mitchell Has with Coronavirus, Second Utah Jazz Player to Be Diagnosed

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the Coronavirus after his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert was also diagnosed. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted about the news, writing, “Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the [...]
News video: Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive 00:19

 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season [Video]Crowd boos as Jazz and Thunder players leave court after NBA suspends season

Footage captures the shocking moment Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players leave court to the sound of crowds booing after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a Jazz player..

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The NBA suspended its..

Sport24.co.za | NBA Jazz guard Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus: report

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, hours after team-mate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.
Fans leave game after NBA suspends season

The NBA has suspended its season "until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. A Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game...
