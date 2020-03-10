Coronavirus Chiefs Fauci and Redfield Can’t Defend Testing Under Grilling By Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: ‘It Is A Failing’
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Thursday, as they testified before the House, which resulted in Dr. Fauci admitting that the U.S. coronavirus testing system is "failing."
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as of 'yesterday' there is now coronavirus lab testing available to doctors in the United States.
Seven weeks have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, and the government is failing to account for what could be thousands of additional infections because of ongoing problems..