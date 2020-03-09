Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Congressional Doctor Predicts Roughly One-Third of U.S. Population Will Contract Coronavirus 

Congressional Doctor Predicts Roughly One-Third of U.S. Population Will Contract Coronavirus 

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, told Senate administrative office staff that he expects 70 million to 150 million people in the United States, roughly 1/3 of the population, will contract the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer decries Trump's 'incompetence' in coronavirus response [Video]Schumer decries Trump's 'incompetence' in coronavirus response

The Democratic Senate minority leader on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans should be "putting people before corporations" when it comes to halting to spread of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus [Video]Irish premier: More than half of the population could contract coronavirus

Best audio available. Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

vanscyoc_dalene

Dalene VanScyoc RT @kylegriffin1: Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers at a close-door meeting this week that he expects 75-150 million peo… 4 minutes ago

SharonOates2

Sharon Oates RT @crtrud: Congress' in-house doctor tells Capitol Hill staffers at closed-door meeting that he expects 70m-150m people in the U.S. — roug… 11 minutes ago

dumptrump1234

Victoria Landin RT @DeanObeidallah: NEW and Alarming: Dr. Brian Monahan the attending physician of Congress says he expects 70 million to 150 million peopl… 17 minutes ago

nickvandinther

Nick van Dinther RT @jonathanvswan: Scoop: Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers this week that he expects 75-150 million people in the U.S.… 23 minutes ago

reemchef

Readallaboutit RT @_DanielSinclair: "Congress' in-house doctor told Capitol Hill staffers at a close-door meeting this week that he expects 70-150 million… 27 minutes ago

TeeMichelle57

TeeMichelle Congressional Doctor Predicts Roughly One-Third of U.S. Population Will Contract Coronavirus  https://t.co/4vvrMkqT5C #SmartNews 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.