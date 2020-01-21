Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip

Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prepare to say, "Awww." Tonight's all-new Very Cavallari will pick back up in Italy, where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have traveled so she could meet her distant...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She’s Friends With ‘The Hills’ Cast

Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She’s Friends With ‘The Hills’ Cast 02:05

 Kristin Cavallari became a household name after starring in the legendary TV series “Laguna Beach” and later appearing on its spin-off, “The Hills”. While at the SS20 launch of her apparel and jewelry line Uncommon James, the “Very Cavallari” star tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chante if...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari 60 Seconds of Style [Video]

Kristin Cavallari 60 Seconds of Style

Kristin Cavallari stopped by Page Six to play "60 Seconds of Style," where she revealed the one celebrity style trend that needs to go away in 2020, plus her first big splurge that involved Chanel.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL star Jay Cutler recalls 'nerve-wracking' proposal

Former National Football League (NFL) Jay Cutler has revealed how he almost blacked out when he first proposed reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in Cabo, Mexico,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •E! Online

Kristin Cavallari's Reaction to BFF Justin Anderson's Proposal Plan Is Priceless!

While the Very Cavallari Italian getaway may've been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, it was a true disaster for BFFs Justin Anderson and...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealTVRTV

Reality Television Updates RT @verycavallari: Things Jay is good at: Running a farm ✔️Being a husband ✔️Giving speeches ✔️#VeryCavallari https://t.co/wiBObmml8T https… 3 days ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Watch Jay Cutler deliver a sweet toast to Kristin Cavallari on their Italy trip https://t.co/fLaFpxT9YD 3 days ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip 3 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari in Italy https://t.co/HehpvW9iDe via @enews 3 days ago

verycavallari

Very Cavallari Things Jay is good at: Running a farm ✔️Being a husband ✔️Giving speeches ✔️#VeryCavallari https://t.co/wiBObmml8T https://t.co/dUaZ8UGUQa 3 days ago

enews

E! News Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip https://t.co/euPXbyw2Xz 3 days ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip https://t.co/yHeT86Kqap https://t.co/rLcmOrUNOx 3 days ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.