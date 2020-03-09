Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce

Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
It's been about a decade since Shania Twain finalized her divorce from Robert "Mutt" Lange. On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 54-year-old singer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shania Twain isn't fighting ageing [Video]Shania Twain isn't fighting ageing

Shania Twain has stopped trying to "battle" against ageing, as she says it was "taking up too much space" in her life.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

KJ Apa, Britt Robertson On Working With Shania Twain In ‘I Still Believe’ [Video]KJ Apa, Britt Robertson On Working With Shania Twain In ‘I Still Believe’

The new bio-pic “I Still Believe” centres around Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp, whose wife Melissa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before they got married. While sitting down with..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:00Published


Tweets about this

stevebenke

Steven Benke Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce - E! NEWS https://t.co/Ghs7QlfxHo https://t.co/8C5YiplLys 30 minutes ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @enews: Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce https://t.co/z6GqiNxlsU 38 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce https://t.co/Osy7CWQLDo 3 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce 3 hours ago

DallasDivorce2

Dallas Divorce Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce – E! NEWS https://t.co/nTu4WTrtPL https://t.co/0HnfKzU11m 3 hours ago

enews

E! News Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce https://t.co/z6GqiNxlsU 3 hours ago

stevebenke

Steven Benke Shania Twain Explains How Her Son Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce - E! Online https://t.co/28Mrb93dpz https://t.co/cSjz0AWRzj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.