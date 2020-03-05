Global  

Listen To The Killers Epic New Single 'Caution'

Clash Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
New album 'Imploding The Mirage' is incoming...

*The Killers* have shared new single 'Caution', and it's a colossal stadium banger.

The Las Vegas indie giants are back once more, with new album 'Imploding The Mirage' due out on May 29th.

A full international tour has been scheduled, with special guest Johnny Marr returning to open the North American leg.

Confirming an additional London show and a Doncaster date, The Killers have now shared a new single.

A huge, Springsteen-esque pounder, they simply do not make 'em like 'Caution' any more - vintage blue collar rock, it's underpinned by some Tom Petty style acoustic strumming.

Propelled by that surging lyric, Brandon Flowers hollers: "She can go straight from zero to the Fourth of July..."

Check out 'Caution' below.

Photo Credit: *Olivia Bee*

