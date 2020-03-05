Listen To The Killers Epic New Single 'Caution'

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New album 'Imploding The Mirage' is incoming...



*The Killers* have shared new single 'Caution', and it's a colossal stadium banger.



The Las Vegas indie giants are back once more, with new album 'Imploding The Mirage' due out on May 29th.



A full international tour has been scheduled, with special guest Johnny Marr returning to open the North American leg.



Confirming an additional London show and a Doncaster date, The Killers have now shared a new single.



A huge, Springsteen-esque pounder, they simply do not make 'em like 'Caution' any more - vintage blue collar rock, it's underpinned by some Tom Petty style acoustic strumming.



Propelled by that surging lyric, Brandon Flowers hollers: "She can go straight from zero to the Fourth of July..."



Check out 'Caution' below.



Photo Credit: *Olivia Bee*



