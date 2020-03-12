Global  

Sarah Palin raps "Baby Got Back" while dressed as a bear

CBS News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
"This might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show," host Nick Cannon said.
News video: Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer 01:20

 Here’s something we never thought we’d see. In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a mystery celeb in a fuzzy pink bear costume who rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ was revealed to be former US governor Sarah Palin. Palin declared it was the “weirdest thing I’ve ever...

The Masked Singer: Sarah Palin stuns viewers with 'Baby Got Back' performance in bear costume

Former Governor of Alaska and vice presidential pick enthusiastically sung the Sir Mix-a-Lot hit to significant viewer horror
Independent

