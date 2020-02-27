Global  

Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying ‘Yes’ to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal Grilling

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Congresswoman *Katie Porter* (D-CA) put *Robert Redfield* through an intense round of questions on Thursday...
 In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Katie Porter grilled the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about providing free diagnostic testing.

Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Presses CDC Director On Coronavirus Cost [Video]Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Presses CDC Director On Coronavirus Cost

Rep. Katie Porter pressed for information about the cost associated with coronavirus testing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:34Published

CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps [Video]CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps

Robert Redfield was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018. Prior to that, Redfield was a well-known AIDS researcher and favorite of Christian..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


colleentatum

colleen tatum RT @Mediaite: Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying ‘Yes’ to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal Grilling https://t.co/8fpLMB… 1 minute ago

richardhench

richard hench Katie Porter Rob Redfield Say 'Yes' to Free Coronavirus Test https://t.co/sOmcVnHFfu 5 minutes ago

SpookySigns

👁️ Spooky Signs This is how responsible MoC are supposed to get***done. #KatiePorter #FeetToTheFire #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/3tGLeaJPIH 9 minutes ago

DiogenesDeems

Diogenes Of Sinope @ParisGutknecht @4Illegal @AJLOVESPETS @MatthewJshow @SaraCarterDC Second. You can thank katie porter who actuall… https://t.co/8rdMw8Iba5 10 minutes ago

creativequeer

The Queer Creative Podcast #🎧🏳️‍🌈 Stan Rep. Porter! Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying 'Yes' to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal… https://t.co/9C92prEe6K 14 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Katie Porter Drags CDC Chief Redfield Into Saying ‘Yes’ to Free Coronavirus Testing After Brutal Grilling https://t.co/8fpLMB43EI 17 minutes ago

