Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Tim Mynett Five Months After Divorce
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is married again! The 38-year-old Democratic lawmaker made the announcement of her marriage to campaign consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday (March 11). The news comes five months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband, Ahmed Hirsi. Tim previously worked on Ilhan‘s political campaign, and is a political consultant with the E [...]
