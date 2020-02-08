Global  

Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Campaign Consultant Tim Mynett Five Months After Divorce

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is married again! The 38-year-old Democratic lawmaker made the announcement of her marriage to campaign consultant Tim Mynett on Wednesday (March 11). The news comes five months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband, Ahmed Hirsi. Tim previously worked on Ilhan‘s political campaign, and is a political consultant with the E [...]
News video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Political Consultant Months After Divorce

Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Political Consultant Months After Divorce 01:04

 Rep. Ilhan Omar Marries Political Consultant Months After Divorce On Wednesday, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar revealed that she tied the knot with Tim Mynett in an Instagram post. Rep. Ilhan Omar, via Instagram According to NBC News, Mynett is a political consultant at E Street Group, which previously...

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ‘Skull’ Sentenced to Year in Prison

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ‘Skull’ Sentenced to Year in PrisonA man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), telling members of her staff “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull,” has been sentenced to a year and a...
Mediaite

Ilhan Omar announces new marriage, months after affair claim

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has announced her remarriage, just four months after her marriage fell apart following an allegation she...
Seattle Times

