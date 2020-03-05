Global  

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.
 As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec reports. (3/12/20)

