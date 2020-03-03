Global  

Live Nation Planning to Pause All Tours Due to Coronavirus

Billboard.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home, Billboard has learned. The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.
