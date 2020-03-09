CNN Twists Knife: Trump Coronavirus Address ‘Set Stage’ For Joe Biden to ‘Look Presidential’

Global  

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar claimed President Donald Trump's controversial presidential address on the coronavirus this week "set the stage" for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to "walk on in and look presidential," Thursday.
News video: Political Analysis Site Gives Joe Biden Given 91% Chance of Winning Primary Over Bernie Sanders

Political Analysis Site Gives Joe Biden Given 91% Chance of Winning Primary Over Bernie Sanders 00:59

 Joe Biden has been given more than a 90 percent chance of winning the Democratic primary according to a forecast by a major political analysis site. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response [Video]Biden attacks Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing him of having an &quot;adversarial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published


Bernie Sanders Thinks Joe Biden Can Beat Donald Trump In Election: 'Between You and Me'

Bernie Sanders believes his current rival, front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden, could beat President Donald Trump in the general election. While sitting...
Just Jared

Photos: Biden addresses coronavirus in Wilmington speech

Joe Biden spoke Thursday in Wilmington on coronavirus, and his views on the way to respond to it.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •bizjournals

