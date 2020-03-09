CNN Twists Knife: Trump Coronavirus Address ‘Set Stage’ For Joe Biden to ‘Look Presidential’
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () CNN anchor Brianna Keilar claimed President Donald Trump's controversial presidential address on the coronavirus this week "set the stage" for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to "walk on in and look presidential," Thursday.
Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..