Betty White's Rep Reveals How She's Doing After Fans Get Her Trending Over Coronavirus Concerns
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Betty White‘s name was trending on Twitter on Wednesday (March 11) after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. It turns out, people were concerned about some of America’s treasures and their health. Betty turned 98 years old in January, so fans were concerned that she needs to be [...]
The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response..
Concerns over the novel coronavirus has caused community groups to start canceling or postponing events. But for now at least, music fans have largely continued... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Gospel Music Betty White's Rep Reveals How She's Doing After Fans Get Her Trending Over Coronavirus Concerns 7 minutes ago