Pixar's new trailer for 'Soul' is the heartwarming two minutes you need

SFGate Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Pixar is known for bringing the feels, and their latest trailer for "Soul" couldn't come at a better time. Watch the new trailer now.
News video: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer 02:28

 Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Quest Love and more star in this new trailer for 'Soul'. A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. This trailer is in HD.

'Soul' Trailer 2 [Video]'Soul' Trailer 2

Soul Trailer 2 - Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul.

'Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul' Trailer [Video]'Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul' Trailer

Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul Trailer - Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi.

Disney Pixar's 'Soul' Releases Trailer, Featuring Voices of Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey - Watch Now!

Disney and Pixar‘s Soul is coming soon! The upcoming movie hits theaters in the United States on June 19, and a new trailer and posted debuted on Thursday...
Just Jared

New trailer for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise is a weird vibe

The first trailer for Jungle Cruise left me merely whelmed. It came across as a knock-off of The Mummy (the good one), and I was not sold on the chemistry of...
Lainey Gossip


CKittyWarrior

💜LizKittyWarrior💜 RT @Pixar: Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Soul, in theaters June 19.… 24 seconds ago

_adri_james

Tsundere Cactus🌵🌸 RT @PixarSoul: Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Soul, in theaters June… 28 seconds ago

rudeparisss

champagne mami RT @iamjamiefoxx: Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this… 29 seconds ago

DianaNovelo11

Diana Novelo RT @Disney: Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and @Pixar’s Soul, in theaters June 19… 1 minute ago

SDE302

WW2 RT @JustJared: Watch the trailer for Disney Pixar's upcoming #Soul, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey: https://t.co/vZrgs2Xr… 2 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Pixar’s Soul trailer treads similar existential ground as Coco, Inside Out https://t.co/zhvQLx5sff 2 minutes ago

