This Young Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board' Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tani Adewumi's family fled Nigeria after being threatened by Boko Haram. They were living in a homeless shelter when Tani won the primary division at the New York State Scholastic Chess Championship. 👓 View full article

