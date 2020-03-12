Global  

THE ART OF COLLABORATION with Maren Morris

CBS News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
“Some of my favorite moments of my career have been honoring or singing with someone that I really respect.” Grammy winning musician Maren Morris talks to Anthony Mason about her musical collaborations, including with Dolly Parton, Hozier, Zedd and country music supergroup The Highwomen.
News video: Maren Morris Earns First No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart With 'The Bones' | Billboard News

Maren Morris Earns First No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart With 'The Bones' | Billboard News 01:00

 Maren Morris Earns First No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart With 'The Bones' | Billboard News

