Jay Electronica’s New Album Tracklisting Has Officially Arrived

SOHH Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Jay Electronica’s New Album Tracklisting Has Officially ArrivedRap veteran Jay Electronica‘s long-awaited debut album is nearly here. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a look at the project’s tracklisting. Big Facts On Thursday, Jay Elect went to Instagram to share the big reveal. The Roc Nation artist unveiled the highly-anticipated guest features list to followers. High-Key Details Recently, buzz developed about Elect teaming […]

The post Jay Electronica's New Album Tracklisting Has Officially Arrived appeared first on .
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: TIDAL Announces Listening Parties For Jay Electronica's Debut LP 'A Written Testimony'

TIDAL Announces Listening Parties For Jay Electronica's Debut LP 'A Written Testimony' 01:34

 The nearly mythical debut album from Jay Electronica is about to become a reality. According to a tweet from TIDAL, the streaming service has coordinated three listening parties for the album — titled A Written Testimony — in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Produced: Pro (Jaysn...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay Electronica Claims His Debut Album Is Done & Dropping In March 2020 [Video]Jay Electronica Claims His Debut Album Is Done & Dropping In March 2020

Jay Electronica is providing his fans with a glimmer of hope. The enigmatic MC has claimed his debut LP is finally ready to drop after more than a decade of delays. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jay Electronica Album Listening Sessions Are Finally Happening in These Cities

TIDAL announced on Tuesday night (Mar. 10) that they will be holding three listening sessions on Thursday (March 12) for Jay Electronica's debut album.
Billboard.com

Jadakiss Reveals 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Dej Loaf, Pusha T + John Legend-Featured IGNATIUS Tracklisting

Jadakiss Reveals 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Dej Loaf, Pusha T + John Legend-Featured IGNATIUS TracklistingNew York rapper Jadakiss is 48 hours away from dropping some serious tunes. The hip-hop star has released his new, Ignatius album tracklisting. Big Facts Today,...
SOHH

