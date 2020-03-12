Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Talk about the ultimate girls' trip! On Thursday, Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev were BFF goals once again during their recent getaway, where the stars brought their friendship to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nina_ds

✨NinaKristenDS✨ RT @sweetiedobreva: Nina Dobrev with Julianne Hough via Nina Instagram post: "Hot spring #FullMoonParty 🌚🌝" https://t.co/e8A9bwjuak 3 minutes ago

nina_ds

✨NinaKristenDS✨ RT @sweetiedobreva: Nina Dobrev via Instagram stories with Julianne Hough ❤ https://t.co/lUyRZesXoC 4 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/BnSP6wOCB0 https://t.co/iL0QHFCDGb 12 minutes ago

JodyField

Follow @JodyField Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/1Owj7g2esb #news https://t.co/ukL3G4RArR 12 minutes ago

news16815902

news Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Enjoy an Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/NT6qhPZdCz https://t.co/6b6yzaHnE2 13 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy the Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/5dtsJyjU5B 16 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Enjoy an Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/p6B1NaJ0zE 19 minutes ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy an Ultimate BFF Getaway to the Snow https://t.co/BL3Iyoi2l0 https://t.co/kyxZmfVfq1 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.